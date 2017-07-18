Home > Celebrities >

Vector :  'I feel the hole' rapper opens up about father's death

Vector 'I feel the hole' rapper opens up about father's death

According to him, he's going to let God fill the hole his father left.

  • Published:
Rapper, Vector Da Viper. play

Rapper, Vector Da Viper.

(Press)

Halima Abubakar "I am going nowhere" actress on fibroid complications
Wizkid Music star is balling, flaunts customised jewellery
Femi Adebayo 'Love was not fair to me in the past' actor says
R Kelly Singer denies abusive cult allegations
Photo Of The Day This adorable photo of Omoni Oboli and her boys in Quebec
Beyonce Singer's mother shares meaning behind one of the twins' names 'Rumi'
Omoni Oboli Actress on how she's still married 17 years later
Tonto Dikeh Have you seen this adorable video of actress and her son?
Tonto Dikeh Actress wants to get rid of tattoos
Stella Damasus 'You helped me through my healing process' actress tells Daniel Ademinokan
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian rapper, Vector, has come out to speak about the loss of his father, Mr Ogunmefun.

According to him, he's going to let God fill the hole his father left.

Vector play

Vector

(Instagram)

 

He wrote, "Don’t expect me to post something contrary to what my dad would want. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t burn inside but well… he gave me to life to teach, break and rebuild with God at the top of it all.

I feel the hole but I know it means a new chance to let God genuinely fill the hole. Thanks to everyone who has shown concern and reached out. God bless and keep us all."

Vector was bereaved on Wednesday afternoon, July 5, 2017. His dad reportedly died after a brief illness at his Lagos Island residence.

The death of Vector's dad comes a month before his 33rd birthday scheduled to hold on August 7, 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Odunlade Adekola, Mr Latin Armed robbers attack Yoruba actors in Ogunbullet
2 Wizkid, Justin Skye Timeline of couple's rumoured relationshipbullet
3 Wizkid Justine Skye hangs out with singerbullet

Celebs

Okey Bakassi, at Basket mouth's Comedy Central's all-star concert.
Okey Bakassi '70% of Nigerian celebrities on drugs' comedian says
Femi Adebayo
Femi Adebayo 'Love was not fair to me in the past' actor says
R. Kelly.
R Kelly Singer denies abusive cult allegations
Halima Abubakar
Halima Abubakar "I am going nowhere" actress on fibroid complications