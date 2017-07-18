Vector :  'I feel the hole' rapper opens up about father's death

Nigerian rapper, Vector, has come out to speak about the loss of his father, Mr Ogunmefun.

According to him, he's going to let God fill the hole his father left.

He wrote, "Don’t expect me to post something contrary to what my dad would want. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t burn inside but well… he gave me to life to teach, break and rebuild with God at the top of it all.

I feel the hole but I know it means a new chance to let God genuinely fill the hole. Thanks to everyone who has shown concern and reached out. God bless and keep us all."

Vector was bereaved on Wednesday afternoon, July 5, 2017. His dad reportedly died after a brief illness at his Lagos Island residence.

The death of Vector's dad comes a month before his 33rd birthday scheduled to hold on August 7, 2017.