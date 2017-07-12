Uche's husband shuts down divorce rumours, apologises to her

Guess who isn't too thrilled about Uche Jumbo's divorce rumours? Her husband, Kenney Rodriguez and he is having none of it.

The Nollywood actress's husband took to social media to apologise to his wife for the rumours which began recently, hinting that her marriage might be at an end .

Rodriguez described the rumours as "negative inaccurate press," while revealing that he has taken legal action against those peddling the speculations.

He wrote, "I would like to publicly apologise to my wonderful wife Uche Jombo for the foolishness that has been speculating the internet.

"I’ve already taken legal action, however, I would like to take this opportunity to formally say ‘I’M SORRY’ to my wife because she’s undeserving of this negative inaccurate press that no one will wish upon their loved one."

The rumours began after photos of Rodriguez and a lady alleged to be his mistress, turned up online.

Jumbo, however, fueled the speculations when she deleted photos of him from her page and removed her last name.

She is yet to make any official statement on the situation but she did mention that she would be taking her family of social media and pleaded with the public to respect her decision.