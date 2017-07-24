Home > Celebrities >

Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro :  Estranged celebrity couple celebrate son's first birthday [PHOTOS]

Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro Estranged celebrity couple celebrate son's first birthday [PHOTOS]

The separated stars threw a party for their little man at Tickle Bay, Lekki.

  • Published:
Lilian Esoro, Ubi Franklin celebrate son's birthday play

Lilian Esoro, Ubi Franklin celebrate son's birthday

(Instagram)

Photo Of The Day Adorable photo of Lilian Esoro and Jayden
Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro Estranged couple celebrates son's birthday with cute photos
Ubi Franklin Music boss escapes being stabbed
Ubi Franklin Artiste manager opens up on suicidal thoughts
Ubi Franklin Music boss deletes all posts on Instagram, except photos with son
Lilian Esoro Actress' estranged husband sends her birthday greetings
Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro Estranged couple reunited?
Ubi Franklin Music label owner shows off crisp looks
Ubi Franklin AY, Gbenro Ajibade, others turn up with manager [PHOTOS]
Pulse List 12 Nigerian celebrities celebrating Valentine's day
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Estranged celebrity couple Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro celebrated their son, Jayden's, first birthday over the weekend.

The separated stars threw a party for their little man at Tickle Bay, Lekki. In attendance were Tiwa Savage, Denrele Edun, TBoss, Soma and others.

play Lilian Esoro, Ubi Franklin celebrate son's birthday (Instagram)

The separated stars took to Instagram on Monday, July 17, 2017, sharing separate photos of baby Jayden.

play Tboss, Soma and Erita at Jayden's party (Instagram)

 

"It's all about you today my pookiebear. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, 1st SON. You're blessed and highly favoured son," Lilian Esoro wrote alongside a series of images and an adorable video of the toddler trying to walk.

play Denrele Edun at Jayden's birthday party (Instagram)

Ubi, on the other hand, was grateful for the sunshine in his life. "Are you sure that you haven’t learnt how to write yet? Because you carved your name all over my heart since the very day you were born.  Your angelic smile and your innocent eyes support my faith in the fact that life is worth living despite all the troubles.

Finally, you have got a whole number as your age.

My dear child, as you grow up, may you lose all your fears and inhibitions but never the innocence in your soul.

The cutest selfies ever, are the ones taken with you If any of us boring adults had the chance, I bet we would all want to go back to being one-year-olds again. So enjoy your enviable age while it lasts.

May The Lord uphold me as parent to stay strong and mentor your growing up," he wrote.

play

ALSO READ: 'I gave my all it wasn't enough' - artiste manager writes

All this comes after their marriage had reportedly gone downhill. Meanwhile, there were rumours that Lilian Esoro had reunited with her husband Ubi Franklin after the pair were seen together at a public event.

In December 2016, Lilian Esoro sparked rumours that her marriage was in trouble after she removed the name Franklin from her Instagram bio.

play Tiwa Savage at Jayden's birthday party (Instagram)

The same month Ubi Franklin was seen without his wedding ring at a public event. Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin have not confirmed or denied the reports that all is not well in their marriage.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 TBoss "I have been through depression" reality star revealsbullet
2 Tupac Madonna attempts to block auction of rapper's prison break-up letterbullet
3 2Face Idibia R&B legend lashes at critics questioning his good intentionbullet

Celebs

Kenny Blaq moves from the rank of upcoming with mind blowing comedy show
The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq Comedian moves from rank of up and coming with impressive comedy show
Ali Nuhu
#ManCrushMonday Ali Nuhu, King of Kannywood
Kevin Hart and Eniko are married. Height doesn't really mean much
Kevin Hart Singer and wife shut down cheating rumours with this adorable video
Clarion Chukwura
Celebrity Birthdays Clarion Chukwura, Caroline King, Tamara Eteimo, Bimbo Oshin are a year older today