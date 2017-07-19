Home > Celebrities >

Tupac :  Madonna attempts to block auction of rapper's prison break-up letter

Tupac Madonna attempts to block auction of rapper's prison break-up letter

The letter dated January 1995 was written to Madonna by Tupac while he was in prison for sexual assault.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Madonna confirms she dated rap legend Tupac Shakur in 1994 play

Madonna confirms she dated rap legend Tupac Shakur in 1994

(Getty/REX)

"All Eyez on Me" 2Pac's biopic meets negative reception upon release
Tupac Have you seen late rapper's erotic letter?
Tupac Shakur Documentary on life and times of late rapper is in the works
Prince Pop legend's estate tries to block new music release
Tupac Shakur Late rapper honored posthumously in the rock shrine
Lifestyle The murders of Biggie and Tupac are still a mystery after 20 years — here are all the theories about them
Tupac Suge Knight names ex-wife in murder of rap legend
"All Eyes On Me" See official trailer of 2Pac's biopic
"All Eyez on me" Tupac biopic gets release date
"All Eyez on me" Watch new trailer for Tupac Shakur’s biopic
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

American singer Madonna is trying to stop the auction of Tupac Shakur's handwritten break-up letter.

The music star filed a request in New York Supreme Court for a temporary restraining order against New York auction house "Gotta Have It Collectibles" to halt the sale, due to start on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

play

 

Madonna will also be blocking the auction of her "personally worn panties", and a note in which she called Whitney Houston and Sharon Stone "horribly mediocre".

She said in court documents that she only found out about the auction in the press and accused her former friend and art consultant, Darlene Lutz, of betraying her "in an outrageous effort to obtain my possessions without my knowledge or consent."

Tupac Shakur play

Tupac Shakur

(naij)

 

In response, a representative for the auction house and Lutz said Madonna's effort to stop the sale was "a completely baseless and meritless action," and they would challenge her claims in court.

In the letter dated January 1995 and written to Madonna by Tupac while he was in prison for sexual assault, the rapper claims he ended their romance because he felt that dating a white woman could jeopardise his career.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Odunlade Adekola, Mr Latin Armed robbers attack Yoruba actors in Ogunbullet
2 Wizkid, Justin Skye Timeline of couple's rumoured relationshipbullet
3 R. Kelly Singer accused of brainwashing young women into his "cult"bullet

Celebs

Kate Henshaw
Celebrity Birthdays Kate Henshaw, Mr Eazi are a year older today
Davido thrilling a Germany concert audience
Davido Singer's renovated mansion is ready
Caitlyn Jenner.
Caitlyn Jenner Transgender might be running for senate
Okey Bakassi, at Basket mouth's Comedy Central's all-star concert.
Okey Bakassi '70% of Nigerian celebrities on drugs' comedian says