Veteran Nigerian singer Tony Tetuila is rocking a new hairdo and fans think it is a bit much.

Some have branded his hairstyle to that of a lion's mane calling him "King of the Jungle".

We think it is creative but a bit much for the older rapper.

The singer/rapper was once a member of 90s hip-hop group Remedies that included Eedris Abudulkareem and Eddie Montana. The group split up in 1999, following Tetuila’s decision to pursue a solo career.