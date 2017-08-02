Home > Celebrities >

Tonto Dikeh :  "It's clear that you are bitter," read actress' response to filmmaker who 'made her famous'

Tonto Dikeh "It's clear that you are bitter," read actress' response to filmmaker who 'made her famous'

Ada Slim claims she made Tonto Dikeh who she is today even after giving loosing N2million because of the movie star.

Tonto Dikeh and filmmaker Ada Slim are at each others throat on Instagram.

Their public feud started when the actress and filmmaker took to her page today, August 2, 2017, to accuse the actress of mocking her behind her back, dismissing her as a 'fan', and not returning her car.

Tonto has replied and according to her, she never lied against Ada Slim, nor did she dismiss her. She also didn’t hesitate to sub the hell out of her former friend.

“I can’t remember having your car in my possession nor owing you or having your clothes with me but IF I TRUELY DO PLEASE BIG SIS SEND ME THE BILL.God has blessed me now and am super grateful,” Tonto says.

Read her full reply below:

Ada claims she made Tonto who Tonto is today–starting with giving her the first two movie roles, introducing her to Mama G, taking her to meet the big shots in the industry. Ada Slim also stated that she gave Tonto her dresses and cars.

However, they fell apart when Ada Slim suffered a huge set back and her “soul sister” resorted to ridiculing and pretending she had no idea who she was.

