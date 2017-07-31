Home > Celebrities >

Tonto Dikeh :  Actress shows support for Hushpuppi who wants a goodwill award

Tonto Dikeh Actress shows support for Hushpuppi who wants a goodwill award

The movie star is solidarizing with her friend who wants a goodwill award from the Federal Government.

  • Published:
Tonto Dikeh is grateful play

Tonto Dikeh is grateful

(Instagram)

Photo Of The Day Tonto Dikeh is happy
Halima Abubakar Actress comes to Poko's defence over photo backlash
Tonto Dikeh Have you seen this adorable video of actress and her son?
Tonto Dikeh Actress doesn't want Speed Darlington's love
Pulse List 5 biggest Nigerian celebrities of the year so far
Tonto Dikeh Actress wants to get rid of tattoos
Pulse List Biggest Nigerian celebrity stories of 2017
Uche Jombo Is actress' marriage hitting the rocks?
Photo Of The Day Tonto Dikeh is gorgeous in this photo
Photo Of The Day Mr Ibu doesn't want Tonto Dikeh's kiss
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is standing with Internet sensation Hushpuppi.

The movie star is solidarizing with her friend who wants a goodwill award from the Federal Government and not an inquest into how he makes his money.

Tonto Dikeh is happyI play

Tonto Dikeh is happy

(Instagram)

 

She wrote, "DONT STOP BEING THE MAN YOU ARE, THE PROBLEM ISNT WITH THE BLACKS OR NIGERIANS BUT THE BROKEN SOUL WHO STRIVE FROM HATE CAUSE THE FEEL LIFE HAS NOTHING BUT BITTERNESS AS THAT'S ALL THEY HAVE EXPERIENCED.REMEMBER YOU ONLY GIVE WHAT YOU HAVE.IT HAPPENED TO JESUS..LET THEM KEEP GLORIFYING THE WRONGS BUT IN ALL THESE THINGS WE ARE BLESSED.....Keep spreading Love my Great friend forget about the rest...#TeamHush."

See what he wrote below:

play

The movie star who recently announced herself as a born again Christian, says she’s working on taking off all the tattoos on her body.

Tonto Dikeh play

Tonto Dikeh

(instagram)

ALSO READ: 8 true facts about Tonto Dikeh's failed marriage

The singer shared a post recently saying,  "I’m soaked in Gods Strength, No weapon formed fashioned against me or my son or my workers can/Shall Prosper In Jesus Name Amen.."

ALSO READ: Actress' estranged husband sends her birthday shout out

Fans were, however, quick to remind her that a 'child of God shouldn't be covered in tattoos.' She replied by saying she was working on removing them.

Meanwhile, Tonto Dikeh’s bride price was recently returned to her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill recently.

Families of the estranged couples met in Port-Harcourt, River state to dissolve the traditional marriage. Reports say the actress’ father, Sunny Dikeh handed the bride price to Olakunle’s uncle, Bishop Dare.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Wizkid Music star reportedly gets into scuffle in a Lagos night clubbullet
2 Pulse List We really need to talk about Tiwa Savage's bodybullet
3 Beyonce, Jay Z Couple hires 6 nannies for twinsbullet

Celebs

Shan George
Shan George Actress says mum has been bed ridden for 6 years
Tee Billz
Tee Billz Tiwa Savage's husband is thankful to be alive
Sambasa Nzeribe
#ManCrushMonday Sambasa Nzeribe, Nollywood's star boy
Anita Joseph
Anita Joseph Nollywood's bad girl finds Christ