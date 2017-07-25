Toke Makinwa reflects on her troubling times in UNILAG

Toke Makinwa will be ending her "On becoming" book tour here in Lagos.

The Vlogger will be going to the University of Lagos where she would be speaking to students and signing books.

She took to her Instagram page last night July 24, 2017, and reflected on her time while in the school. Remembering the time her grades were so bad she was advised to withdraw, she also talks about her struggles while in school.

She wrote,

"I haven't always made the right choices but I am thankful for grace. I'm nowhere near perfect, I struggle sometimes but I'm learning to lean on the grace of God to catch me when I fall.

it's quite emotional for me to end my book tour at the University of Lagos cos I remember my time there, I wasn't the brightest student, I had potential but I was a troubled young girl, I didn't care much for my books until one day I was advised to withdraw, and I hit rock bottom.

I had nowhere else to go, my grades were bad, so bad the school asked me to leave. Something happened (grace), there was a meeting with all department heads I was granted mercy on humanitarian grounds.

My lecturers knew I had it in me but I couldn't see what they saw, they decided to give me an extra year to turn it around. It was humiliating, I started not quite at the bottom but it was a struggle.

My mates had graduated and I was in a new class and boy it was hard but I did it. I don't know how but I made a 2:2. Instead of 4 years, I spent 5/6 but I made it out. It is important for me to go back and meet with the students in Unilag, the ones doing great and the students that are struggling too.

Sometimes it takes sharing your story to inspire someone to believe in themselves and I'm always up for it."

Meanwhile, the radio presenter seems ready to give love another chance but she is keeping her cards close to the chest.

Makinwa, who is rumoured to be dating US-based Oluseyi Kuye shared a picture of herself and an anonymous man rocking a pair of Gucci shoes on Snapchat back in June.