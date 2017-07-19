Home > Celebrities >

Toke Makinwa :  Media personality will cut any woman trying to share her man

The media personality is crushing on herself today, July 19, 2017, and shared a post via Instagram praising herself.

Toke Makinwa has just revealed she's extremely jealous and would brutalise any woman trying to snatch her man.

Official photos from Toke Makinwa's sister's traditional wedding play Toke Makinwa (Bisi Daniels Photography)

 

She wrote, "WCE has to be this baby girl for life... Miss TM, child of the most high  crazy (yes I know I'm hella crazy), loyal (she's a Scorpio), ride with you till the wheels come off type of chick. She's got spunk, she's got soul, she's a fighter, a one in a life time kind of girl.

She loves herself (I've got pictures of me everywhere in my home), Laughs without decorum (I'm very ra ra ra; don't ask me what that means) she's extremely jealous (yes I don't like to share my friends or my manI'll cut a b**ch), she's a light you can't put out, a city set on a hill a goal getter, the type of chick you go to war with and not against cos she's a praying kind of girl and God loves her plenty ( don't let the lanchesssss fool you). It's not Thursday yet but take me back to Ibiza."

Meanwhile, the radio presenter seems ready to give love another chance but she is keeping her cards close to the chest.

Makinwa, who is rumoured to be dating US-based Oluseyi Kuye shared a picture of herself and an anonymous man rocking a pair of Gucci shoes on Snapchat back in June.

The image which was captioned "His and Hers" revealed only the legs of the OAP and her company who she seems to be having a great time with.

