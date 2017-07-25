Home > Celebrities >

Tiwa Savage :  "I will do more than my best" singer tells son Jamil

Tiwa Savage "I will do more than my best" singer tells son Jamil

The proud mum was full of praises for her little man.

  • Published:
Tiwa Savage and son Jamil play

Tiwa Savage and son Jamil

(Instagram/Tiwa Savage)

Tiwa Savage Pop diva celebrates son, Jamil as he clocks 2
Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro Estranged celebrity couple celebrate son's first birthday [PHOTOS]
Tiwa Savage Singer talks balancing career with mother duties
Pulse List 6 times Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz have been spotted in public
Omawumi Tiwa Savage, Timi Dakolo, Waje attend "Timeless" album listening concert [Photos]
Tiwa Savage, Tee Billz Couple spotted at nightclub
Tiwa Savage, Tee Billz Couple spotted together at the premiere of AY's movie
Tiwa Savage Singer does urban style for Nation Of Billions
Seyi Shay Singer shows off chic looks in new photos
Tiwa Savage Star singer attends son's end of year academic ceremony
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pop diva Tiwa Savage shared an adorable photo of her son Jamil who turned two on July 22, 2017.

The proud mum was full of praises for her little man. "I will do more than my best for you," the award winning musician wrote.

play Tiwa Savage celebrates Jamil with loving words (Instagram)

In another post, the 'All over' singer still quite smitten about her motherhood experience writes,"You make it all worthwhile."

play Tiwa Savage celebrates Jamil with loving words (Instagram)

ALSO READ: 6 times Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz have been spotted in public

Jamil will be happy his parents her making efforts to resuscitate their marriage which has endured some rocky terrains.

A viral interview where the singer talked about the excesses of her husband, TeeBillz led to series of reactions including counter-accusations.

That bridge has been crossed now and it looks like the couple are committed to reigniting the flame that once existed between them.

Tiwa Savage was spotted with Tee Billz for their son's dedication service in church. play

Tiwa Savage was spotted with Tee Billz for their son's dedication service in church.

(Instagram/Kemi Ashefon Love Haven)

 

The pair have been spotted together at events and one of those include Jamil's dedication in Church.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 TBoss "I have been through depression" reality star revealsbullet
2 Tupac Madonna attempts to block auction of rapper's prison break-up letterbullet
3 Banky W, Adesua Etomi Celebrity couple visit singer's family in...bullet

Celebs

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi
Gbemi Olateru 6 summer photos of media personality on vacation
Blackface
Blackface Singer hopes 2Face would be arrested for song theft
usher herpes
Usher Singer slammed with $20m lawsuit over Herpes infection
Kenny Blaq moves from the rank of upcoming with mind blowing comedy show
The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq Comedian moves from rank of up-and-coming with impressive comedy show