Timi Dakolo, wife goof around in traffic

Timi Dakolo Singer, wife goof around in traffic

The "Medicine" crooner shared a video showing that he had run into his wife in traffic, and attempted to "toast" her.

  Published:
Timi Dakolo and wife, Busola play

Timi Dakolo and wife, Busola

(Instagram)

Timi Dakolo Singer shares vivid grass to grace tale
Mr Eazi FG appoints singer, Timi Dakolo as anti-tobacco ambassadors
Photo Of The Day Timi Dakolo takes a photo with his 'employers'
Photo Of The Day This photo of Timi Dakolo and his children
Photo of The Day Timi Dakolo, Bovi strike a baby boy pose
Celebrity Birthdays Timi Dakolo, Teju Babyface, Tunde Ednut, Lola Rae are a year older today
Photo Of The Day This adorable collage of Timi Dakolo and daughter
Yemi Alade Music star, Timi Dakolo, Praiz, others nab UN Ambassador for Peace awards
Timi Dakolo Singer celebrates his Bayelsa princess with touching words
Timi Dakolo Singer, wife and kids pose for Christmas photo
As D'Banj rightly deduced, love is indeed a beautiful thing.

Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola, sure know how to remind us of this fact, as the musician has done again with his latest Instagram post.

ALSO READ: Singer shares vivid grass to grace tale

Timi Dakolo and wife, Busola, goof around in traffic play

Timi Dakolo and wife, Busola, goof around in traffic

(instagram)

 

He captioned the video, "SAW THIS FINE GAL IN LAGOS TRAFFIC..TRYING TO DROP LYRICS SHE JUST DROVE OFF.. NA WA."

Timi and Busola Dakolo play

Timi and Busola Dakolo in raunchy pose

(Instagram)

 

The pair got hitched in 2012 and still seem very much in love. They are blessed with three kids.

