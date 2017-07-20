Timi Dakolo, wife goof around in traffic

As D'Banj rightly deduced, love is indeed a beautiful thing.

Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola, sure know how to remind us of this fact, as the musician has done again with his latest Instagram post.

The "Medicine" crooner shared a video showing that he had run into his wife in traffic, and attempted to "toast" her.

He captioned the video, "SAW THIS FINE GAL IN LAGOS TRAFFIC..TRYING TO DROP LYRICS SHE JUST DROVE OFF.. NA WA."

The pair got hitched in 2012 and still seem very much in love. They are blessed with three kids.