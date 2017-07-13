Home > Celebrities >

#ThrowbackThursday :  Back when Korede Bello was a baby boy

#ThrowbackThursday Back when Korede Bello was a baby boy

The shot sees a younger Korede Bello with his signature jerry curls and 'Bubba and Sokoto'.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Korede Bello back then play

Korede Bello back then

(Instagram)

Korede Bello Singer graduates from Nigerian Institute of Journalism
Pulse Quiz Only a true Tiwa Savage fan can get 10/10 in this
Pulse Album Review Korede Bello celebrates fan love on “Belloved” album
New Music Yung6ix - 'Loving you' ft Korede Bello
#FlashbackFriday This photo of Korede Bello with a beard at '14'
Don Jazzy Producer's Mavin Records celebrates 5th anniversary
Tiwa Savage Singer gushes over Korede Bello's forthcoming "Belloved" album [Video]
New Music Korede Bello - 'Do like that' (remix) ft Kelly Rowland
Korede Bello Singer announces title of debut album "Belloved"
Music 360 Review of Korede Bello's "Belloved"
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It's throwback Thursday and we're taking it way back with this baby boy photo of Korede Bello.

The singer took to Instagram today July 13, 2017, writing, "Thursday." The shot sees a younger Korede Bello with his signature jerry curls and 'Bubba and Sokoto'.

Korede Bello is a darling in the streets, amongst fathers and mothers, screaming daughters, adoring sons, and even the odd hard guy. He cuts across every demography that exists in this country, and he has achieved this by making music for everyone.

Godwin” is still his biggest blessing. The 2015 single which spread like wildfire across the African continent carried his name and brand across lands and into the homes of distant native people. Since that victory, other songs have become hits.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tekno Music star confirms relationship with Lola Raebullet
2 Pulse List 5 biggest Nigerian celebrities of the year so farbullet
3 Taraji P. Henson Actress' clap back to bodyshamer is savage!bullet

Celebs

Osas is a bronzed goddess in this photo
Photo Of The Day Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade is an ebony goddess in this photo
Tekno has jumped on the international bragging rights 'banter' which Davido and Wizkid started
Tekno Singer gifts Twitter fan 500k
Jodie and son
Jodie Singer pens sweet words about her baby with special needs
Brickz found guilty of rape
Brickz South African star found guilty of rape