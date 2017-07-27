Throwback of Kate Henshaw and Emeka Ossai in 1992

This was back in 1992 when the duo were still modelling before joining the Nollywood industry.
Henshaw feeling nostalgic took to Instagram on Thursday, July 27, 2017, to share the photo.
She wrote, "ThrowBackOfLife... 1992
With my dear Emeka Ossai in our modelling days...about to hit the runway....
Oh, my days.... See freshness!!!!
God has and is still faithful!"
Emeka Ossai is a Nigerian film actor who won the Best Supporting actor award at the 4th Africa Movie Academy Awards.
He was a huge hit back in the early 20s and is known for "Ill Conscience" "Serpent in Paradise 2", and "Brain Masters".