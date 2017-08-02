Today Wednesday, August 2, 2017, marks 20 years since the legendary Fela Kuti died on August 2, 1997.

In remembrance of his late father, Femi Kuti shared this old photo of the 'abami eda' during his prime.

He took to Instagram with this incredible shot of the afrobeat icon.

"What a great man he was, our father (Fela) Brave, committed in the fight against corruption, oppression.His music/msg still more than relevant in this trying times we are. Fela we ❤️U," he wrote.

Fela remains a national music icon for his Afrobeat sound which originated as far back as the 1960s and whose influences stemmed from American Jazz and Funk, complementing the local chanted vocals, African drums, horns, and percussion among other instruments.