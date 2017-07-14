Home > Celebrities >

The Wait Is Over :  Beyonce unveils photo of twins Sir and Rumi

The Wait Is Over Beyonce unveils photo of twins Sir and Rumi

The twins' first photo attracted plenty of love from Beyonce's passionate fans, with the post garnering 2.5 million "likes".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Beyonce, seen here with her twin Grammy trophies, announced her pregnancy in February play

Beyonce, seen here with her twin Grammy trophies, announced her pregnancy in February

(AFP/File)

Beyonce Singer unveils her adorable twins
JAY-Z Rapper begged Beyonce not to leave him
Ike Steele "The Terminal" actor shares plans to bring Hollywood to Nigeria
Jay Z, Beyoncé Couple reveal names of twin babies
Notre Dame Hunchback's dream - returning Paris' historic cathedral to glory
'Sgt. Pepper' Rock world still enjoys the show 50 years after
Celebrity Real Estate Check out Beyoncé's rental mansion in Malibu [PHOTO]
Beyoncé Pop singer and Jay Z reportedly welcome twins!
Jay-Z Rapper admits to cheating on Beyonce
Beyoncé Singer's premature twins under monitoring at hospital
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pop diva Beyonce unveiled her newborn twins to the world early Friday, posting a glamorous photo on Instagram and announcing their names.

"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," reads the caption on the photo, which focuses much more on the yummy mummy than the little ones.

Queen Bey is shown barefoot, standing on a green lawn with the ocean in the background. Towering over her is a large display of colorful flowers.

She is wearing a turquoise bikini bottom and a dramatic ruffled lilac robe, open at the front and cascading to the ground, twinned with a floor-length pale turquoise veil.

In her arms are the twins, each with a full head of hair and their eyes closed.

The set-up is similar to the one she used to announce her pregnancy back in February, in which she was pictured kneeling in front of a similar floral display wearing a flowing veil.

The twins' first photo attracted plenty of love from Beyonce's passionate fans, with the post garnering 2.5 million "likes" within one hour.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Tekno Music star confirms relationship with Lola Raebullet
2 Pulse List 5 biggest Nigerian celebrities of the year so farbullet
3 Taraji P. Henson Actress' clap back to bodyshamer is savage!bullet

Celebs

DMX
DMX Rapper caught evading $1.7m taxes, faces 44 years in prison
Beyonce unveils her newborn twins
Beyonce Singer unveils her adorable twins
Korede Bello back then
#ThrowbackThursday Back when Korede Bello was a baby boy
Osas is a bronzed goddess in this photo
Photo Of The Day Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade is an ebony goddess in this photo