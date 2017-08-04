Home > Celebrities >

Terry G :  Singer to run for governor and deputy governor of Benue state?

Terry G Singer to run for governor and deputy governor of Benue state?

  • Published:
Terry G in America play

Terry G in America

(LIB)

Kcee Singer joins Yul Edochie in run for Anambra state governor 2017
Photo Of The Day This bold photo of Damilola Adegbite
Maleek Berry Singer exudes inspiration at first TEDx talk
Dammy Krane Music star still in Miami, to appear in court August 17
Annie Idibia 'I used to sell pepper' actress recounts grass to grace story
Bovi Read comedian's epic response to fan who begged for his child's naming ceremony
#WomanCrushWednesday Mary Onyali, unforgettable
Photo Of The Day This throwback photo of Fela is bound to bring back memories
Mercy Aigbe Actress' estranged husband reacts to 'murder threat' allegations
Wizkid 10 wavy photos of your favourite music star
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian singer Terry G has declared his intention to run for the governor and deputy governor of Benue state come 2017.

The 'Apako' master took to Instagram on August 3, 2017, to share the news with fans and followers.

play Terry G to run for Governor and deputy governor of Bayelsa state (Instagram/Terry G)

 

He wrote, "MY PEOPLE, THE TIME IS NOW. POWER BELONGS TO THE YOUTHS, SAY NO TO OLD CARGOS...VOTE TERRY G FOR GOVERNOR/DEPUTY OF BENUE STATE, I WILL MAKE YOU PROUD.WHEN I SAY LEGALIZE YOU SAY GINJAH.."

If the singer is serious about his intentions, he joins Kcee and Yul Edohie in the race for political power.

Meanwhile, after many years of trying, Terry G was granted access to America in January this year.

Terry G in America play

Terry G in America

(lib)

 

Terry G revealed it was the first time he ever entered the country in the 10 years he has been known in the entertainment industry, unlike his colleagues.

The singer has reportedly been denied an American visa on several occasions, until now.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Small Doctor Singer reportedly beats up tricycle riderbullet
2 Mercy Aigbe Movie producer says actress' husband is trying to kill himbullet
3 Bovi Read comedian's epic response to fan who begged for his child's...bullet

Celebs

Annie Idibia
Annie Idibia 'I used to sell pepper' actress recounts grass to grace story
Wizkid 'Sweet love' song featured on HBO series "Ballers"
Wizkid 10 wavy photos of your favourite music star
Kcee
Kcee Singer joins Yul Edochie in run for Anambra state governor 2017
Damilola Adegbite
Photo Of The Day This bold photo of Damilola Adegbite