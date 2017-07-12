Teraji P. Henson's clap back to bodyshamer is savage!

Gone are the days when celebrities take body-shaming lying down, and definitely not Taraji p. Henson.

The feisty Hollywood actress took to her Instagram page to share a sexy snap of herself and some troll tried to dull her shine.

ALSO READ: Actress bares it all for Entertainment Weekly

With Henson showing off ample cleavage in her new snap, the troll tried to body shame her, commenting on the post, "Saggy."

"Cookie" as she is popularly known was quick to reply, "Like Your balls."