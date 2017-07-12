Teraji P. Henson's clap back to bodyshamer is savage!

The feisty Hollywood actress took to her Instagram page to share a sexy snap of herself and some troll tried to dull her shine.
With Henson showing off ample cleavage in her new snap, the troll tried to body shame her, commenting on the post, "Saggy."
"Cookie" as she is popularly known was quick to reply, "Like Your balls."
In recent times, celebrities have been going savage on Internet trolls as should be and maybe, just maybe they might be able to turn the tide on cyber bullying.