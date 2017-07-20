Temi Otedola celebrates Mr Eazi with flying banner [Video]

Mr Eazi turned a year older today and by now, we can guess who celebrated him the most.

Temi Otedola who first sparked dating rumours with the music star in January this year, went out of her way to celebrate him on his birthday.

Apart from gushing over him on social media , the fashion designer also celebrated him with a flying banner which read, "Happy birthday Eazi. Love Temi,"

How sweet!

The pair first sparked dating rumours earlier this year and considering the number of times they featured on each other's snaps, the dating rumours could only spread but neither of them has confirmed or denied the speculations.

However, a month ago, the pair shared snaps from Barcelona, where they visited Barcelona FC for the Camp Nou Experience.

The "Leg Over" crooner and the fashionista finally seem ready to go public with their relationship, and boy, are they doing it in style.