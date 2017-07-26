'Pana' singer Tekno is still in the money sharing mood!

The singer is trying to reconnect with a childhood friend who he promises to give 1 million Naira. He took to Twitter yesterday July 25, 2017, to make this announcement.

"His name is Paul Akere! we were good friends in secondary school; put the word out. Am looking for a way to contact him. 1m on him 200k u," he tweeted.

His name is Paul Akere! we were good friends in secondary school; put the word out.. am looking for a way to contact him. 1m on him 200k u — TEKNOOFFICIAL (@alhajitekno) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I don't know how he is now! But, brother was real skinny and real yellow #lol his sisters name is 'love' and also very yellow 🤗 #finegirl — TEKNOOFFICIAL (@alhajitekno) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

This is his family! Pls try and reach him for me 🙏 https://t.co/Ery81eS3Ez — TEKNOOFFICIAL (@alhajitekno) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

AaaaKeereeeee😢 it's been fucking years!! Pls dm me his number #God bless u https://t.co/2ZLNJmdIl1 — TEKNOOFFICIAL (@alhajitekno) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Tekno has confirmed his relationship with Lola Rae by sharing a photo of both of them together with a love struck emoji accompanying it.

For months Lola Rae and the 'Samantha' singer have been sparking dating rumours as people have noticed they’ve been spending a lot of time together.

The couple officially began dating in March 2017 after Tekno posted an affectionate image of both of them on his IG.