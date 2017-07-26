Home > Celebrities >

Tekno :  Music star to give childhood friend N1m

Tekno Music star to give childhood friend N1m

The singer is trying to reconnect with a childhood friend who he promises to give 1 million Naira.

Tekno play

Tekno

(Instagram)

'Pana' singer Tekno is still in the money sharing mood!

The singer is trying to reconnect with a childhood friend who he promises to give 1 million Naira. He took to Twitter yesterday July 25, 2017, to make this announcement.

Tekno has jumped on the international bragging rights 'banter' which Davido and Wizkid started play

Tekno has jumped on the international bragging rights 'bants' which Davido and Wizkid started

(Teknoofficial/Instagram)

"His name is Paul Akere! we were good friends in secondary school; put the word out. Am looking for a way to contact him. 1m on him 200k u," he tweeted.

Tekno has confirmed his relationship with Lola Rae by sharing a photo of both of them together with a love struck emoji accompanying it.

play

 

For months Lola Rae and the 'Samantha' singer have been sparking dating rumours as people have noticed they’ve been spending a lot of time together.

 

The couple officially began dating in March 2017 after Tekno posted an affectionate image of both of them on his IG.

