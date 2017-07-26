Tekno :  Music star to give childhood friend N1million

The singer is trying to reconnect with a childhood friend who he promises to give 1 million naira.
The singer is trying to reconnect with a childhood friend who he promises to give 1 million naira. He took to Twitter yesterday July 25, 2017, to make this announcement.
"His name is Paul Akere! we were good friends in secondary school; put the word out. Am looking for a way to contact him. 1m on him 200k u," he tweeted.
Tekno has finally confirmed his relationship with Lola Rae by sharing a photo of both of them together with a love struck emoji accompanying it.
Pulse has reached out to both parties for more gist. Meanwhile, Tekno has been hinting us about a possible ‘baby’ as seen on his Instagram page.
For months Lola Rae and the 'Samantha' singer have been sparking dating rumours as people have noticed they’ve been spending a lot of time together.
The couple officially began dating in March 2017 after Tekno posted an affectionate image of both of them on his IG.