Tekno gifts Twitter fan 500k

'Pana' singer Tekno gave another fan half a million naira yesterday July 12, 2017.

The ‘Pana’ crooner fulfilled his promise by awarding a Twitter fan with the sum of 500 thousand Naira.

Half a million for someone today 😁 — TEKNOOFFICIAL (@alhajitekno) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

He had made the announcement on Wednesday that he would be giving half a million Naira to a lucky person which he would pick at random.

Who is gonna get this 🕺 — TEKNOOFFICIAL (@alhajitekno) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Meanwhile, Tekno has finally confirmed his relationship with Lola Rae by sharing a photo of both of them together with a love struck emoji accompanying it.

Pulse has reached out to both parties for more gist. Meanwhile, Tekno has been hinting us about a possible ‘baby’ as seen on his Instagram page.

For months Lola Rae and the 'Samantha' singer have been sparking dating rumours as people have noticed they’ve been spending a lot of time together.

Lola Rae and Tekno reignite relationship rumours with kissing video https://t.co/QDoUFrhS8m — Pulse Celebs (@PulseCelebs247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Tekno and Lola in a new video were seen locking lips in an unknown night club at midnight. The couple officially began dating in March 2017 after Tekno posted an affectionate image of both of them on his IG.