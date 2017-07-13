Home > Celebrities >

Tekno gifts Twitter fan 500k

date 2017-07-13

The ‘Pana’ crooner fulfilled his promise by awarding a Twitter fan with the sum of 500 thousand Naira.

(Teknoofficial/Instagram)

'Pana' singer Tekno gave another fan half a million naira yesterday July 12, 2017.

He had made the announcement on Wednesday that he would be giving half a million Naira to a lucky person which he would pick at random.

Meanwhile, Tekno has finally confirmed his relationship with Lola Rae by sharing a photo of both of them together with a love struck emoji accompanying it.

Pulse has reached out to both parties for more gist. Meanwhile, Tekno has been hinting us about a possible ‘baby’ as seen on his Instagram page.

play

ALSO READ: Timeline of couple's rumoured relationship

For months Lola Rae and the 'Samantha' singer have been sparking dating rumours as people have noticed they’ve been spending a lot of time together.

 

Tekno and Lola in a new video were seen locking lips in an unknown night club at midnight. The couple officially began dating in March 2017 after Tekno posted an affectionate image of both of them on his IG.

