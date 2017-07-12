'Pana' singer Tekno and Lola Rae are officially a couple!

If Tekno's new photo of the both of them is anything to go by, the duo are currently having a torrid romance.

For months Lola Rae and the 'Samantha' singer have been sparking dating rumours as people have noticed they’ve been spending a lot of time together.

Tekno has finally confirmed their relationship with a photo of both of them together with a love struck emoji accompanying it.

Pulse has reached out to both parties for more gist.

Meanwhile, Tekno has been hinting us about a possible ‘baby’ as seen on his Instagram page.

On Lola Rae’s birthday in January, Tekno referred to her as “Smally” while wishing her a happy birthday.

The duo sort of came out from their nest to flaunt their new found love on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

Tekno and Lola in a new video were seen locking lips in an unknown night club at midnight. The couple officially began dating in March 2017 after Tekno posted an affectionate image of both of them on his IG.

Rae was seen grabbing her boo who captioned the post with a love emoji by the shoulder, launching them into a world of romance.