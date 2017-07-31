Home > Celebrities >

Tee Billz :  Tiwa Savage's husband is thankful to be alive

Tee Billz Tiwa Savage's husband is thankful to be alive

The manager called out Tiwa Savage on Instagram in 2016 accusing her of infidelity and witchcraft before attempting to commit suicide.

Tiwa Savage's husband, Tee Billz, Daddy Jam Jam is thankful to God for not jumping off that bridge last year.

Recall that the manager called out Tiwa Savage on Instagram in 2016 accusing her of infidelity and witchcraft before attempting to commit suicide.

Now, he's thankful for life and people who believed in him. He shared this via Instagram on July 29, 2017.

"I'm just thankful to be alive, thankful for believing in me, thankful for your love and empathy...... Y'all know yourselves!  Blessings!," he wrote alongside a quote that read, "I am thankful for all those nights that turned into mornings, friends that turned into family and dreams that turned into reality."

That bridge has been crossed now and it looks like the couple are committed to reigniting the flame that once existed between them.

The pair have been spotted together at events and one of those include Jamil's dedication in church.

The two were also seen together in Ibadan, Oyo State on Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017 where Tiwa had gone to perform at Gbenga Adeyinka 1st's comedy show, Laffmattazz with Gbenga Adeyinka 1st and Friends.

Sources disclosed that both attended the event together with their son and aides before returning to Lagos.

