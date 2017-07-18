Home > Celebrities >

Stella Damasus writes sweet note to Daniel Ademinokan

Stella Damasus 'You helped me through my healing process' actress tells Daniel Ademinokan

The singer and actress also pointed out that she was hurt after people 'called her names for getting married thrice'.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Stella Damasus and husband, Daniel Ademinokan play

Stella Damasus and husband, Daniel Ademinokan

(IG)

Stella Damasus 'Words can't explain what I feel for you' Daniel Ademinokan celebrates wife
Pulse List Top Nigerian actresses that have had beef
Daniel Ademinokan Did filmmaker hint at abuse from ex-wife, Doris Simeon?
Kate Henshaw How actress made Stella Damasus cry on her birthday
Stella Damasus Actress hits back at troll and it's epic
Celebrity Birthdays Stella Damasus, Jude Okoye, Pherowshuz are a year older today
Stella Damasus Actress' partner announces their wedding on Instagram
Stella Damasus Actress is married to Doris Simeon's ex, Daniel Ademinokan
"Between" Watch Stella Damasus, Travis Grenier in new teaser for upcoming movie
Pulse List 5 Nigerian celebrities boycotting 2face's protest
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Yesterday, July 17, 2017, Daniel Ademinokan got tongues wagging over his Instagram post praising his wife, Stella Damasus.

Stella has also responded to his note with her own sweet words. The singer and actress also pointed out that she was hurt after people 'called her names for getting married thrice'.

Daniel Ademinokan and Stella Damasus play

Daniel Ademinokan and Stella Damasus

(instagram)

ALSO READ: Stella Damasus gushes on Daniel Ademinokan on his birthday

She wrote,

"Honey, words cannot express how you have made me feel. When people laughed at me and called me names, saying I have been married three times; it hurt me but in my heart, I knew it was worth it.

Taking a chance on love again was risky for me but only God knows how many nights I cried and told him if it was not meant to be he should close the chapter. When I met you I found a friend, a father, a brother, a confidant and a business partner. I didn't know God had plans for me. Plans that were better Than the ones I actually prayed for.

Thank you for coming into our lives. You are the most romantic, appreciative, kind, loving, caring and understanding husband any woman can ask for. You also helped me through my healing process boo.

The girls love you so much for being an amazing dad and friend. I dey come back in two days o, tell shakiratu and the rest say the owner of your salt na kolo o, make dem travel far go find their own. I be one man army o, make dem no try me. When I get better thing, I dey hold am TIGHT. I no dey take am play football lie lie. I love you boo. See you soon."

ALSO READ: 'Words can't explain what I feel for you' Daniel Ademinokan celebrates wife

This comes after the Filmmaker penned her a darling note thanking her for helping him through his healing process.

He may also have insinuated that his ex-wife, Doris Simeon mentally and emotionally abused him, in the same post he shared via his Instagram page.

Stella Damasus has two children, Angelica and Isabela Abodurin with her late husband, Jaiye Abodurin.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Odunlade Adekola, Mr Latin Armed robbers attack Yoruba actors in Ogunbullet
2 Sina Rambo Singer defends his father’s dance movesbullet
3 Wizkid Justine Skye hangs out with singerbullet

Celebs

Emma Nyra
Celebrity Birthdays Emma Nyra, Gbemi Olateru-Olegbegi are a year older today
Omoni and Nnamdi Oboli have been married for 17 years now
Omoni Oboli Actress on how she's still married 17 years later
Beyonce unveils her newborn twins
Beyonce Singer's mother shares meaning behind one of the twins' names 'Rumi'
Tonto Dikeh and son
Tonto Dikeh Have you seen this adorable video of actress and her son?