Stella Damasus writes sweet note to Daniel Ademinokan

Yesterday, July 17, 2017, Daniel Ademinokan got tongues wagging over his Instagram post praising his wife, Stella Damasus.

Stella has also responded to his note with her own sweet words. The singer and actress also pointed out that she was hurt after people 'called her names for getting married thrice'.

ALSO READ: Stella Damasus gushes on Daniel Ademinokan on his birthday

She wrote,

"Honey, words cannot express how you have made me feel. When people laughed at me and called me names, saying I have been married three times; it hurt me but in my heart, I knew it was worth it.

Taking a chance on love again was risky for me but only God knows how many nights I cried and told him if it was not meant to be he should close the chapter. When I met you I found a friend, a father, a brother, a confidant and a business partner. I didn't know God had plans for me. Plans that were better Than the ones I actually prayed for.

Thank you for coming into our lives. You are the most romantic, appreciative, kind, loving, caring and understanding husband any woman can ask for. You also helped me through my healing process boo.

The girls love you so much for being an amazing dad and friend. I dey come back in two days o, tell shakiratu and the rest say the owner of your salt na kolo o, make dem travel far go find their own. I be one man army o, make dem no try me. When I get better thing, I dey hold am TIGHT. I no dey take am play football lie lie. I love you boo. See you soon."

ALSO READ: 'Words can't explain what I feel for you' Daniel Ademinokan celebrates wife

This comes after the Filmmaker penned her a darling note thanking her for helping him through his healing process.

He may also have insinuated that his ex-wife, Doris Simeon mentally and emotionally abused him, in the same post he shared via his Instagram page.

Stella Damasus has two children, Angelica and Isabela Abodurin with her late husband, Jaiye Abodurin.