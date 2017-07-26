Home > Celebrities >

Stella Damasus goes lovey-dovey on hubby, Daniel Ademinokan

Stella Damasus is so much in love and just case you were in doubt, her latest Instagram posts will convince you.

The Nollywood actress has once again, taken to social media to gush over her husband, Daniel Ademinokan.

This time, she is grateful that she found him, albeit at her third go at marriage.

Her latest tribute was done in the comment section of a post her husband shared a few days ago, gushing over her and extolling her attributes as a wife.

She had just the perfect reply for him.

Read her post below:

"Honey, words cannot express how you have made me feel. When people laughed at me and called me names, saying I have been married three times; it hurt me but in my heart, I knew it was worth it.

"Taking a chance on love again was risky for me but only God knows how many nights I cried and told him if it was not meant to be he should close the chapter.

"When I met you I found a friend, a father, a brother, a confidant and a business partner. I didn’t know God had plans for me. Plans that were better than the ones I actually prayed for. Thank you for coming into our lives.

"You are the most romantic, appreciative, kind, loving, caring and understanding husband any woman can ask for. You also helped me through my healing process boo. The girls love you so much for being an amazing dad and friend.

"I dey come back in two days o, tell shakiratu and the rest say the owner of your salt na kolo o, make dem travel far go find their own. I be one man army o, make dem no try me. When I get better thing, I dey hold am TIGHT. I no dey take am play football lie lie. I love you boo. See you soon."

Earlier, the filmmaker went on and on about how much he missed Damasus and couldn't wait to have her back home.

He also hinted at emotional abuse from his ex-wife, Doris Simeon, while thanking Damasus for helping him along his journey of healing.

