South African star Brickz found guilty of rape

The South African star on Friday, July 7, 2017, was found guilty by a Judge after a three-year long court case.

  • Published:
Kwaito singer Sipho Ndlovu, aka 'Brickz', has been found guilty of rape in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court.

The South African star on Friday, July 7, 2017, was found guilty by a Judge after a three-year long court case.

Brickz will remain in custody until sentencing later in July this year. Ndlovu raped a 16-year-old girl in 2013 at his home in Ruimsig, Johannesburg.

His wife, Nqobile Ndlovu assisted the victim in opening the charges against her husband.

South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said, "Mr Ndlovu was convicted of rape. After the conviction, the R50,000 bail that he was released on was revoked, hence he is in custody."

Ndlovu was first arrested and charged on November 1, 2014, and had been out on R50,000 bail since.

