Veteran Nigerian actor Adebayo Faleti passed away at the age of 86 yesterday, Sunday, July 23, 2017.

Now details have been released on how the Nollywood icon died. According to his son Adeniyi Faleti, he was helping his father with his bath when he went to be with the Lord.

"After the morning devotion, I helped him to the bathroom as I normally did. He said he wanted God to send someone else to come and complete his work because he has done all he could do" Adeniyi told The Punch.

"He also said that he wanted to go home. Suddenly, I noticed that he was not breathing again. We took him to the University College Hospital, Ibadan where he was confirmed dead. We shall miss him greatly" his son further said.

His first son, Ayoola Faleti also spoke to the Punch about his father's last days. "In his usual practice, he called me three days ago and we discussed like father and son. After I received a call this morning from my brother concerning the state of his health, I hit the road to come home and see him but I did not meet him alive. He died before I could reach home" said Ayoola Faleti.

He further stated that "He took care all of his children and gave us good education. We shall all miss him."

Adebayo Faleti married more than one wife. One of his wives Moteniola who he married in the 50s said "I will always remember how well he catered for the family. He prepared the children for a good future by ensuring that they had a good education."

Burial arrangements of the iconic actor have not yet been released to the public.