Nigerian singer Small Doctor, real name Temitope Adekunle, and his crew have been accused of beating a tricycle rider in Lagos.

A Twitter user took to the social media app saying he saw the 'Penalty' star and his crew beat up a guy around Ogba.

He tweeted:

Pulse Celebs has reached out to the singer's management to clear the air on what went down.

Meanwhile, Small Doctor's new song ‘Penalty’ is seeking to push him beyond his traditional sphere of influence and into the mainstream. The song produced by 2T Boyz was released in December 2016 but promotion kicked off in January, and the video which dropped in May sped it up. This is one of those rare occasions where the organic street wave pushes an act to the mainstream.

The young star came onto the music scene as a commercial bike rider who offered his service to many street artists and ran errands at Alaba International Market in Nigeria. He was an avid hobbyist who spent his free time creating melodies in his head and recording small time in studios, until he got discovered by one of his customers, DJ Real of Eko FM. It was Real who gave him his first break.

His debut album, “Omo Iya Teacher,” was released in 2015, and it features Mz Kiss, Olamide, Seriki and Qdot.