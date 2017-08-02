Home > Celebrities >

Small Doctor :  Singer reportedly beats up tricycle rider

Small Doctor Singer reportedly beats up tricycle rider

A Twitter user took to the social media app saying he saw the 'Penalty' star and his crew beat up a guy around Ogba.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Small Doctor performing street anthem 'Penalty' at Industry Nite Special with 9ice and the Shuga band play

Small Doctor performing street anthem 'Penalty' at Industry Nite Special with 9ice and the Shuga band

(Pulse)

Beyonce, Jay Z Couple spotted kissing six weeks after twins birth
Monica Ogah Singer's father doesn't want her to marry an Igbo man
Outfit Of The Day Tiwa Savage is a vision in Toyin Lawani's Transformer Collection
Mercy Aigbe Movie producer says he is just friends with actress
Celebrity Birthdays Van Vicker, Ngozi Nwosu are a year older today
MBGN Miss Amity 2015 Beauty queen releases breathtaking birthday photos
Mercy Aigbe Movie producer says actress' husband is trying to kill him
Flavour Anna Banner celebrates daughter's birthday with beautiful photos
Photo Of The Day This sizzling photo of Chika Ike in red
Face of CandyCity 2017 Beauty queen shows off makeover in stunning new photos
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian singer Small Doctor, real name Temitope Adekunle, and his crew have been accused of beating a tricycle rider in Lagos.

A Twitter user took to the social media app saying he saw the 'Penalty' star and his crew beat up a guy around Ogba.

He tweeted:

play

Pulse Celebs has reached out to the singer's management to clear the air on what went down.

Meanwhile, Small Doctor's new song ‘Penalty’ is seeking to push him beyond his traditional sphere of influence and into the mainstream. The song produced by 2T Boyz was released in December 2016 but promotion kicked off in January, and the video which dropped in May sped it up. This is one of those rare occasions where the organic street wave pushes an act to the mainstream.

Small Doctor play

Small Doctor

(Instagram)

The young star came onto the music scene as a commercial bike rider who offered his service to many street artists and ran errands at Alaba International Market in Nigeria. He was an avid hobbyist who spent his free time creating melodies in his head and recording small time in studios, until he got discovered by one of his customers, DJ Real of Eko FM. It was Real who gave him his first break.

His debut album, “Omo Iya Teacher,” was released in 2015, and it features Mz Kiss, Olamide, Seriki and Qdot.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Wizkid Pop star makes peace with the fan he 'assaulted' at Lagos night clubbullet
2 Wizkid Music star has so many women in his lifebullet
3 Tonto Dikeh Actress shows support for Hushpuppi who wants a goodwill...bullet

Celebs

Beyonce is currently recuperating from her c-section at this luxurious property with her twins, Blue and Jay Z
Beyonce, Jay Z Couple spotted kissing six weeks after twins birth
Monica Ogah
Monica Ogah Singer's father doesn't want her to marry an Igbo man
Chika Ike is a vision in red!
Photo Of The Day This sizzling photo of Chika Ike in red
Mercy Aigbe and husband , Lanre Gentry
Mercy Aigbe Movie producer says he is just friends with actress