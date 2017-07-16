Singer sad about not practicing engineering profession

Songster, Kiss Daniel, has shared little discontentment concerning his decision to pursue music over an engineering practice.

The singer who studied at a tertiary institution for a period of five years believes he could have been bigger than he currently is if he didn't choose his current career.

Despite this, Daniel insisted that doing music comes naturally to him and as a result he has no regret that he picked it over a white collar job.

“I often say that dropping engineering for music is the greatest sacrifice I have ever made for my career," the singer told Punch News.

"That’s because I studied water engineering for five years and I graduated with a good result.

"Many of my mates that we left school together are doing very well now, and sometimes, I feel bad that I’m not practicing the profession that I devoted a lot of time and effort to study.

"If I was a practicing engineer, I’m sure that I would have gone very far by now. On the flip side though, I enjoy what I’m doing and I have never pictured myself doing a 9-5 job.

"Making music comes naturally to me and it makes me happy, so I have no regrets."

The G-Worldwide Entertainment artiste has seen a steady and sharp rise to his music profession ever since he ventured into it in the year 2013.

This saw him bag three honours, the Hip Hop World Revelation, Best R&B/Pop album "New Era" and Album Of The Year "New Era" at the 2016 Headies Awards.