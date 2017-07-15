Home > Celebrities >

Sina Rambo :  Singer defends his father’s dance moves

The singer, son of Ademola Adeleke, also known as the dancing senator, says he is not embarrassed by his dad's moves.

Sina Rambo hails his father's dance moves play

(instagram)

Sina Rambo has stepped in to defend his father's dance moves.

In an interview with Punch’s Saturday Beats, the singer had only nice things to say about his father’s dancing.

DMX and Sina Rambo play

(Instagram)

 

His father is the son of the newly elected Senator Ademola Adeleke who became a viral sensation after a video of his victory dance surfaced on the internet.

Rambo said: "When the spirit of the Lord comes upon my heart, I will dance like David danced. Ashamed? I cannot be embarrassed with the way my father danced. Look, my father will not change for anything! He’s been dancing since the 80s or why do you think they call him Jackson?

Trust me at every family party, we dig it out but he ends up winning because he just never stops. Jackson! Baddest.

But don’t be misled; he is a man of extreme wisdom who knows how to conduct himself at all times. There is time to celebrate and there is time to work. I’m sure he will definitely do a great job serving his country to the best of his ability."

He also shared a picture of his father on his Instagram page. The picture was simply captioned with a smiley.

Sina Rambo celebrates his father play

(instagram)

ALSO READ: 5 times Adeleke, the dancing senator, put smiles on our faces

His father, Adeleke, defeated his APC opponent to win the Osun West bye-election.

Unfortunately, he got into the position after his elder brother Isiaka Adeleke, died of mysterious circumstances earlier in the year.

Rambo honoured his late uncle with a picture on Instagram.

His caption read: "I love you uncle Tunji!!! Your selflessness changed our state OSUN forever!!      Thanx for everything and all your sacrifices!!! Your legacy will live on forever!❤ #sherubawon"

Sina Rambo honours his uncle's legacy play

(instagram)

 

By the way, the senator's moves aren't just for politics, they are also perfect for everyone's bae, jollof rice.

 

Check out comedian EmmaOhMyGod's parody video.

