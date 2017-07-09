Home > Celebrities >

Shia LaBeouf :  Actor gets arrested for disorderly conduct

LaBeouf has been arrested in Georgia on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

(latimes)

During the early hours of July 8, 2017, Shia LaBeouf was arrested in downtown Savannah, Georgia.

Reuters reports that actor was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and obstruction.

According to the Police statement, LaBeouf became unruly after a bystander refused to give him a cigarette.

"When LaBeouf wasn't given a cigarette, he became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present," the statement said.

He was asked to leave the bustling City Market neighbourhood by an officer. The actor refused, became aggressive and ran into a hotel lobby when the officer tried to arrest him.

LaBeouf was eventually arrested on three charges and taken to the Chatham County jail, where he was booked.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office stated that the actor was released a few hours later.

There has no statement from the actor's spokeswoman yet.

LaBeouf is known for his role in the "Transformers" action movie franchise. However, he is currently in Savannah acting in an independent movie called "The Peanut Butter Falcon," Variety reports.

This is not the first time he has been arrested.

He was arrested outside a New York City museum where he was live streaming his anti-Donald Trump “He Will Not Divide Us” in January 2017.

LaBeouf was taken into custody at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, following a scuffle with another man.

Before that, he was arrested for disturbing a performance of the musical "Cabaret" on Broadway in New York in 2014.

Other than his biggest role in "Transformers", LaBeouf has also played in"American Honey,"  and in 2014 war film "Fury."

