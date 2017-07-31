Shan George :  Actress says mum has been bed ridden for 6 years

Nollywood actress Shan George is thankful to God after her mother was discharged six years after been in the hospital.

The veteran actress took to Instagram today July 31, 2017, to share the news.

She wrote, "This is d UCTH (University of Calabar teaching hospital) where my aged ill bedridden mother has been, She is getting discharged today. Since 2011 she has been bedridden and done series of surgeries.

Well, She is still in a wheelchair but we r going home. As her only child, it's been veery tough in d past 6yrs. Thank u to all my wonderful friends and family members who have helped over d years.

And thank u to those who refused to help even when I came kneeling, crying and begging for their help. U made me stronger and more dependent on God. God bless our Parents."

In an interview with Hip TV, Nigerian filmmaker, Shan George, stated that the cabals in the Nigerian film cinemas are a major source of problem to the industry.

According to her, the operators accept movies that feature a particular list of names, thereby ignoring young filmmakers who are making good movies.

"There's a lot of 'cabality' going on in Nigerian cinemas" - Shan Georges https://t.co/Tru6tCUtxv — Pulse Movies (@PulseMovies247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

A producer and actress, George is popular for movies like "One Good Man," "Endtime, " "Beyond Blood," "OutKast," Finding Goodluck" among others.