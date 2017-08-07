Home > Celebrities >

Serena Williams :  Ciara, others attend tennis star's 50s-themed baby shower

Serena Williams has a throwback themed baby shower attended by celebrity friends.

(L-R), Eva Longoria, Ciara, Serena Williams, Lala, Kelly Rowland and Angie Beyince play

(L-R), Eva Longoria, Ciara, Serena Williams, Lala, Kelly Rowland and Angie Beyince

(Instagram/SerenaWilliams )

Tennis star Serena Williams held a 50s-themed baby shower yesterday, Sunday, August 6, 2017.

The party was held Nick's 50's Diner in West Palm Beach, Florida. Ciara, LaLa Anthony, Eva Longoria, and others attended the baby shower. Kelly Rowland and Venus Williams also showed up.

Ciara, Lala, Kelly Rowland play

Ciara, Lala, Kelly Rowland

(Instagram/lala)

 

Several of the guests shared photos and videos from the baby shower.

Venus Williams and Ciara play

Venus Williams and Ciara

(Instagram/ciara )

 

Serena Williams hasn't allowed her pregnancy bump stop her from hitting the gym. In recent snaps, Serena shows off some of her workouts and they’re probably more intense than what most people do without a baby in their belly.

In one video, Serena can be seen repeatedly bouncing a heavy medicine ball onto the ground. In another, she does something she dubbed “the turtle,” which involves pushing a sledge across a gym floor.

On Monday, June 31, 2017, Serena Williams wrote an open letter demanding equal pay for black women. "I have been treated unfairly, I've been disrespected by my male colleagues and -- in the most painful times -- I've been the subject of racist remarks on and off the tennis court...Black women: Be fearless. Speak out for equal pay. Every time you do, you're making it a little easier for a woman behind you" she wrote.

Serena Williams of the US hits a return against Venus Williams of the US during the women's singles final on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 28, 2017 play

Serena Williams of the US hits a return against Venus Williams of the US during the women's singles final on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 28, 2017

(AFP/File)

ALSO READ: Serena Williams looks lovely with her baby bump

Forbes ranks Williams as the highest earning female athlete with a pay check of $27 million -- but only 51st on an overall list of highest paid athletes. Forbes ranks Roger Federer as the world's highest paid tennis star at $64 million.

Serena Williams, pictured in January 2017, said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that her pregnancy came as a complete surprise, and that she plans on returning to tennis after her baby is born play

Serena Williams, pictured in January 2017, said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that her pregnancy came as a complete surprise, and that she plans on returning to tennis after her baby is born

(AFP/File)

 

"Black women are the cornerstone of our communities, they are phenomenal, and they deserve equal pay," Williams tweeted Monday with a picture of herself wearing a T-shirt saying "Phenomenal Woman."

