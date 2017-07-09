Saidi Balogun marks 50th birthday in grand style

Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun, made a memory of his 50th birthday by lining out four days of activities for his golden jubilee.

He capped the days of celebration with a dinner party he hosted on Thursday, July 6, 2017, at The Executive Spot and Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, which he tagged an "Evening with Saidi Balogun".

Many entertainment figures from the movie and music industry attended the event in large multitude, which made it one for the books.

Some of the dignitaries who graced the occasion include actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Mercy Aigbe, actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot, veteran musician, Sir Shina Peters, and more.

The latter, alongside Queen Salawa Abeni, thrilled the guests to some scintillating performances which made it glamourous.

Noticeably absent at the ceremony was the celebrant's ex-wife, Fathia Balogun. Not much surprise there as the pair's estranged relationship is not a secret.

Saidi Balogun, who visited the University College Hospital, Ibadan, as part of the engagement marking his birthday was made the first ambassador of the health facility.

An achievement he seems to be proud of based on his interview with Premium Times News.

“It was a privilege yesterday at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan as I was honoured by the number one medical institution in Nigeria as its first ambassador in the 60 years of its establishment.

"I am happy to announce that my new role will see me represent the institution in all national and international engagements. This is a huge responsibility, one which I am glad to be associated with,” he said.