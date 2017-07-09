Home > Celebrities >

Saidi Balogun marks 50th birthday in grand style

Saidi Balogun Actor marks 50th birthday in grand style

The actor organised a birthday dinner that saw in attendance many of Nigeria's entertainment personalities.

  • Published:
Saidi Balogun in a picture with guests who attended his dinner party. play

Saidi Balogun in a picture with guests who attended his dinner party.

(Premium Times)

Henrietta Kosoko Saidi Balogun mourns late actress
Saidi Balogun Actor evasive about his new marriage to Oba Elegushi's cousin
Fathia Balogun Actress insists on using Saidi Balogun's last name
Saidi Balogun, Fathia Balogun Yoruba actors now officially divorced
Celebrity Birthday Tiwa Savage, Ushbebe, Samklef, Saidi Balogun, Fathia Balogun are a year older
Fathia Balogun Actress marks birthday with new photoshoot
Femi Branch 'I got Fathia Balogun in trouble with her ex-husband' actor reveals
Saidi Balogun Actor blames House of Reps for death of colleagues
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun, made a memory of his 50th birthday by lining out four days of activities for his golden jubilee.

He capped the days of celebration with a dinner party he hosted on Thursday, July 6, 2017, at The Executive Spot and Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, which he tagged an "Evening with Saidi Balogun".

Saidi Balogun and Mercy Aigbe. play

Saidi Balogun and Mercy Aigbe.

(Naij)

 

Many entertainment figures from the movie and music industry attended the event in large multitude, which made it one for the books.

Some of the dignitaries who graced the occasion include actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Mercy Aigbe, actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot, veteran musician, Sir Shina Peters, and more.

The latter, alongside Queen Salawa Abeni, thrilled the guests to some scintillating performances which made it glamourous.

Noticeably absent at the ceremony was the celebrant's ex-wife, Fathia Balogun. Not much surprise there as the pair's estranged relationship is not a secret.

Sir Shina Peters dropping hot tunes for the celebrant. play

Sir Shina Peters dropping hot tunes for the celebrant.

(Naij)

 

Saidi Balogun, who visited the University College Hospital, Ibadan, as part of the engagement marking his birthday was made the first ambassador of the health facility.

An achievement he seems to be proud of based on his interview with Premium Times News.

“It was a privilege yesterday at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan as I was honoured by the number one medical institution in Nigeria as its first ambassador in the 60 years of its establishment.

"I am happy to announce that my new role will see me represent the institution in all national and international engagements. This is a huge responsibility, one which I am glad to be associated with,” he said.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, ambushed by reporters. play

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, ambushed by reporters.

(Naij)

 

The celebration was initially set for May 22 to 25, 2017, but he delayed the activities to mourn the passing of actors, Olumide Bakare, Prince Adesina Adesanya and Moji Olaiya.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Wizkid Singer's baby mama blasts Tekno and Davidobullet
2 Robert Kardashian Reality star shares naked photos of 'cheating' Blac...bullet
3 Humblesmith Singer never had sex till he got to Lagosbullet

Celebs

LaBeouf was arrested in Georgia on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication
Shia LaBeouf Actor gets arrested for disorderly conduct
Paul Okoye and Anita at their traditional wedding
Paul Okoye Pop singer welcomes twins
Funsho Adeolu
Badoo Deadly activities of cult group cause fear among Nollywood stars
Remi Oshodi Surutu and late daughter, Ayo
Celebrity Weekly Recap Remi Surutu loses daughter, Chika Ike goes to Harvard