Runtown :  Check out this adorable video of Runtown and his baby boy

Runtown is enjoying every bit of fatherhood. The new dad can't stop showing off his adorable baby.

He shared this cute video of his baby, Zamar, via Instagram on July 25, 2017.

The 'Mad over you singer' welcomed a boy with his girlfriend, Selena Leath back in May this year. Confirming the birth of his son, Runtown took to his Instagram page to announce Zamar's arrival.

With a short video of the young boy, he wrote: "May the good Lord place a shield of protection around you,keep you healthy and guard you as you grow into a man your mom and dad wud be proud of ❤

My bestfriend and my son Zamar ❤"