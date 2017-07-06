Home > Celebrities >

Robert Kardashian 50 Cent reaches out to embattled star over 'cheating' Blac Chyna

This comes after the reality star went off on how Blac Chyna cheated on him with an unknown guy.

Rapper 50 Cent is solidarizing with his 'brother', Robert Kardashian following his epic break down on July 5, 2017.

The "Power" actor took to Instagram few minutes after Rob's public outcry writing, "Be cool about this shit man. keep it Playa, playa. chill take a little time for ya self, but damn these hoe's be looking good right! LOL."

According to him he also once dated a hoe.

This comes after the reality star went off on how Blac Chyna cheated on him with an unknown guy. Rob went on to reveal he paid for her Ferrari and tummy tuck after their baby was born on their anniversary.

He wrote, "Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I'm such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could. And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time.

She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can't believe u would disrespect me like this."

He goes on to reveal he has been taking care of their little girl, Dream, since Chyna refused to stop doing drugs and cocaine and other x-rated things.

