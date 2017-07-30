Home > Celebrities >

Reminisce reveals plans for a future career in politics

Reminisce Rapper reveals plans for a future career in politics

Apart from a future bid to run for a political office, the rapper is also one that is interested in investing in people.

  • Published:
Reminisce play

Reminisce.

(Instagram)

Reminisce Top rapper renews endorsement deal
Reminisce Rapper denies bleaching his skin
Celebrity Birthday Reminisce, Muyiwa Ademola are a year older
Wale Nigerian DJ says Wale confronted him at Nitro Nightclub
Reminisce Singer has a message for Mark Zuckerberg
Celebrity Birthdays Reminisce, Muyiwa Ademola are a year older today
9ice "I've got no beef with Olamide and Reminisce," singer says
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Branching into politics appears to be one of the future plans of rapper, Reminisce, who admitted that he cannot carry on with music forever.

He also intends to venture into trading, and he considers all these a necessary step to having a fulfilled life.

Reminisce Street Concert 2017 play

Reminisce Street Concert 2017

(Pulse)

 

“I am interested in politics and I see myself becoming a politician in the future. One is not going to do music forever and I need to plan my life properly.

"I also love to engage in business, so I see myself doing a lot of that too,” the rapper told Punch News in an interview.

Reminisce revealed in the chat that he does not believe in living an extravagant life like most of his colleagues do.

For him, having a private life is golden, that is why he prefers to keep things on the low and improve the lives of others.

“I always keep my private life private as I believe that I have the right to my privacy. There is a very big difference between Reminisce, the artiste, and Remi, the family man.

"I thank God because I’m comfortable and I don’t need validation on social media. I don’t have to put everything I own on social media so that people would know that I have arrived.

"Inasmuch as I’m not begging anybody for food, it’s all good. Instead of flaunting material things, I prefer to invest in people.”

Reminisce speaks on album El-Hadj play

Reminisce speaks on album El-Hadj

(Pulse )

ALSO READ: Rapper denies bleaching his skin

The husky voice music star already has three albums out, "Book of Rap Stories" (2012), "Alaga Ibile" (2013) and "Baba Hafusa" (2015).

They were all released within a four-year interval and pure testament of a skillful rapper who never seems to run out of content.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse List We really need to talk about Tiwa Savage's bodybullet
2 Wizkid Music star reportedly gets into a scuffle in Lagos night clubbullet
3 Don Jazzy Producer weighs in on Diezani alleged theft scandalbullet

Celebs

Tiwa Savage and son, Jamil Balogun.
Tiwa Savage TeeBillz captures perfect mother-child moment of singer and JamJam
Betty Irabor and her husband, Soni are celebrating 34 years of marriage.
Betty Irabor Media personality celebrates 34 yrs wedding anniversary with husband
Simi, Adekunle Gold
Adekunle Gold, Simi Music stars are subtly giving us couple goals
9ice and Toni Payne
9ice Singer's ex-wife finds love again