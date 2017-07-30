Reminisce reveals plans for a future career in politics

Branching into politics appears to be one of the future plans of rapper, Reminisce, who admitted that he cannot carry on with music forever.

He also intends to venture into trading, and he considers all these a necessary step to having a fulfilled life.

“I am interested in politics and I see myself becoming a politician in the future. One is not going to do music forever and I need to plan my life properly.

"I also love to engage in business, so I see myself doing a lot of that too,” the rapper told Punch News in an interview.

Reminisce revealed in the chat that he does not believe in living an extravagant life like most of his colleagues do.

For him, having a private life is golden, that is why he prefers to keep things on the low and improve the lives of others.

“I always keep my private life private as I believe that I have the right to my privacy. There is a very big difference between Reminisce, the artiste, and Remi, the family man.

"I thank God because I’m comfortable and I don’t need validation on social media. I don’t have to put everything I own on social media so that people would know that I have arrived.

"Inasmuch as I’m not begging anybody for food, it’s all good. Instead of flaunting material things, I prefer to invest in people.”

The husky voice music star already has three albums out, "Book of Rap Stories" (2012), "Alaga Ibile" (2013) and "Baba Hafusa" (2015).

They were all released within a four-year interval and pure testament of a skillful rapper who never seems to run out of content.