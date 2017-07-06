Home > Celebrities >

Remi Oshodi Surutu :  Actress writes touching tribute to late daughter

Remi Oshodi Surutu writes a moving letter to her daughter who died from sickle cell complications.

Remi Oshodi Surutu and late daughter, Ayo play

Nigerian actress Remi Oshodi Surutu has written a touching tribute to her daughter Ayomikun who passed away recently.

Her daughter passed away due to complications from sickle cell. On her Instagram page today, Thursday, July 6, 2017, the popular actress wrote a moving tribute to her late child.

You can read it below;

"Dearest AYOMIKUN,

"As a mother and child, it is natural we share both physical and abstract tours, laughter, pain and compliments; but we honestly shared a bond I cannot find a most appropriate adjective for it yet.

"As your friend, It has never been in my intentions to see you go through any form of pain. But as human, pain can emanate from any form and when your pain began, I have always sought God's favour to transfer your pains so you will be fully lively as you want. And in your pain, you were strong for us. We went everywhere together.

Ayo, the daughter of Nollywood actress, Remi Oshodi Surutu, died of sickle cell. play

"You were my immediate younger sister and remain one of the best things that ever happened to me. My confidante. You have never forsaken me or your sister. Dupe and Demilade will miss you.

"I will keep your memories forever; and in all honesty, I can only console myself with the belief that I will see you again my beautiful, precious daughter.

"Please rest well till we meet to part no more my love. My prayers and affection for you will be eternal.

"I have said thank you to all that are helping to give you a lasting resting place."

Ayomikun will be buried today July 6, 2017.

