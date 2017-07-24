Mavin Records hit singer Reekado Banks has revealed he is a boobs or bum kind of man.

On July 23, 2017, Reekado Banks tweeted his preference in a woman. "One thing go kill man. Na breast get me" he tweeted with a crying emoji. For the singer, women with big boobs are a problem.

One thing go kill man. Na breast get me 😭 — LEYI (@ReekadoBanks) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

In 2016, Reekado Banks openly declared his love for a mystery lady known as Emem Inuikim. The singer who never once denied being in a relationship revealed the face of the woman, he often refers to as ‘Bae of life’.

On July 14, 2017, Reekado Banks apologised to DJ Xclusive for calling him out on Twitter for reportedly removing his vocals from a track of his.

No disrespect but U messed up big time bro @DJXCLUSIVE How do u beg for a song and then take me out without telling me?? #MadDisrespectful — LEYI (@ReekadoBanks) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Man like X.. much love for you.. and No disrespect still .. Communication lo matter!! @DJXCLUSIVE #Move #AsEdeyhot — LEYI (@ReekadoBanks) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The Mavin act blamed it on miscommunication and got supportive responses from his fans on the social network Twitter.

DJ Xclusive dropped the audio and visual for his collaborative project 'As e dey hot' with Mr Eazi and Flavour, the song Reekado is suspected to have been left out of.