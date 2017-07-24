Home > Celebrities >

Reekado Banks :  Pop singer says he is a sucker for breasts

Reekado Banks Pop singer says he is a sucker for breasts

Reekado Banks picks his preference in women.

Mavin Records hit singer Reekado Banks has revealed he is a boobs or bum kind of man.

On July 23, 2017, Reekado Banks tweeted his preference in a woman. "One thing go kill man. Na breast get me" he tweeted with a crying emoji. For the singer, women with big boobs are a problem.

 

In 2016, Reekado Banks openly declared his love for a mystery lady known as Emem Inuikim.  The singer who never once denied being in a relationship revealed the face of the woman, he often refers to as ‘Bae of life’.

On July 14, 2017, Reekado Banks apologised to DJ Xclusive for calling him out on Twitter for reportedly removing his vocals from a track of his.

 

The Mavin act blamed it on miscommunication and got supportive responses from his fans on the social network Twitter.

DJ Xclusive - As e dey hot ft Mr Eazi,

DJ Xclusive dropped the audio and visual for his collaborative project 'As e dey hot' with Mr Eazi and Flavour, the song Reekado is suspected to have been left out of.

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

