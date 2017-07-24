Reekado Banks picks his preference in women.
On July 23, 2017, Reekado Banks tweeted his preference in a woman. "One thing go kill man. Na breast get me" he tweeted with a crying emoji. For the singer, women with big boobs are a problem.
In 2016, Reekado Banks openly declared his love for a mystery lady known as Emem Inuikim. The singer who never once denied being in a relationship revealed the face of the woman, he often refers to as ‘Bae of life’.
On July 14, 2017, Reekado Banks apologised to DJ Xclusive for calling him out on Twitter for reportedly removing his vocals from a track of his.
The Mavin act blamed it on miscommunication and got supportive responses from his fans on the social network Twitter.
DJ Xclusive dropped the audio and visual for his collaborative project 'As e dey hot' with Mr Eazi and Flavour, the song Reekado is suspected to have been left out of.