R Kelly :  Singer denies abusive cult allegations

R Kelly has denied allegations that he is holding several young women in an "abusive cult".

A report by BuzzFeed accused the singer of brainwashing women, who got close to him in an effort to boost their musical careers.

The singer's lawyer said they are currently working "diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name".

The singer's lawyer, Linda Mensch, said in a statement: "Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations."

Recall that R Kelly has faced accusations of sexual misconduct in the past, but was never found guilty.

The report, which quoted three unnamed sets of parents, said they had not seen or spoken with their daughters for months, and that the women, all of them over the age of consent, had their routines controlled by the singer.

That included rules about what they could eat and wear when to bath and sleep and how to engage in sexual encounters recorded by him, they said.

One of the women, Joycelyn Savage, 21, has told TMZ she was not in a cult.

In a video posted hours after the allegations emerged, she said, "I'm in a happy place in my life. I'm not being brainwashed or anything like that." She added that the issue had "definitely got out of hand".

Three former members of Kelly's inner circle were also interviewed, saying that six women lived in properties managed by the singer in similar conditions.

Some of the parents reported their concerns to the police, but the women said they were not being held against their will.

In 2008, R Kelly was acquitted of 14 charges of making child pornography after a videotape emerged allegedly showing him having sex with a 14-year-old girl.