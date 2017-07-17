R. Kelly is at the centre of Buzzfeed's latest investigative article.

The article written by Jim DeRogatis, claims R. Kelly has allegedly turned two aspiring female singers into his sex slaves. He did this by brainwashing them as well as both physical and verbal abuse.

The two singers are said to be a part of a "cult" of his which contains at least six women. These women live in his homes of Chicago and Atlanta.

Three women Cheryl Mack, Kitti Jones, and Asante McGee, described as former "associates" of the singer say he is an alleged control freak.

"You have to ask for food. You have to ask to go use the bathroom … [Kelly] is a master at mind control … He is a puppet master" said Mack. The report portraits R. Kelly as a very controlling person who tells the women what to wear, what to eat, what to say, and how to please him sexually. He allegedly records his sexual encounters with them and shows other men.

He is strict and the women must obey him at all times or face the consequences. The story claims that R.Kelly takes away these women's phones thereby restricting their contact with the outside world. He gives them new phones so that they communicate with only him. If they use these phones to contact their parents they have broken his rule.

According to the article, R. Kelly calls his women babies and they must call him daddy.

The two mothers of the two singers in R.Kelly's supposed cult have tried to reach out to their daughters but with no luck. At best, they get short replies from their daughters telling them how much R.Kelly loves them and they do not want to be disturbed.

Several welfare checks have been conducted by the police in both of R.Kelly's homes. The two ladies are said to be O.K. Nothing more can be done about the situation since they are consenting adults and are allowed to do whatever they like.

Both female singers who are said to be in R. Kelly's custody share similar stories. They are aspiring singers who met the famous star. With the promise of being a mentor and showing them the ropes, the singers gradually entered the world of R. Kelly and cut off communication with their folks.

The mother of one of the aspiring singers who is identified as J is convinced that her daughter is in a cult. She was 19 at the time she met R. Kelly in 2015. Now she is 21 and if the reports are true she is a part of the singer's harem of brainwashed ladies.

R. Kelly's attorney has responded to the claims in the Buzzfeed article.

"We can only wonder why folks would persist in defaming a great artist who loves his fans, works 24/7 and takes care of all of the people in his life.

"He works hard to become the best person and artist he can be. It is interesting that stories and tales debunked many years ago turn up when his goal is to stop the violence; put down the guns; and embrace peace and love. I suppose that is the price of fame. Like all of us, Mr Kelly deserves a personal life. Please respect that" wrote,” Linda Mensch.

Of course, this is not the first time R. Kelly has gotten into such a mess. In 2002, the Pied Piper of R&B was charged to court with 12 counts of child pornography. He was found guilty but the accusation has been a blemish on his career ever since.