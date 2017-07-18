R. Kelly addresses cult allegations

Following the allegations that R. Kelly runs a "cult" and is allegedly holding women against their will, the R&B legend has finally released a statement on the issue.

TMZ reached obtained a statement from the singer through a representative of his.

"Mr Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name."

As earlier reported, R. Kelly is alleged to have turned two aspiring female singers into his sex slaves.

According to the investigative article by Buzzfeed's Jim DeRogatis, he did this by brainwashing them as well as both physical and verbal abuse.

The two singers are said to be a part of a "cult" of his which contains at least six women. These women live in his homes of Chicago and Atlanta.

his is not the first time R. Kelly has gotten into such a mess. In 2002, the Pied Piper of R&B was charged to court with 12 counts of child pornography.