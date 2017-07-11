Pulse List :  8 Nigerian celebrities blessed with twins

Having a baby is the most amazing thing to happen to any couple.

But having two at the same time is even more fun! Means double the trouble, joy and blessings. Below is Pulse Celebs' list of Nigerian celebrities with double doses of joy.

1. Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye of Psquare is now the father of a set of twins- a boy and a girl, Nathan and Nadia. Paul Okoye announced the good news on Sunday, July 9, 2017, on his Instagram account.

2. TY Bello

Nine years after being married and battling with endometriosis, TY Bello welcomed twins with her husband, Kashetu Bello a week after releasing her 3rd studio album "The Morning Song Book".

Named, Christian and Christopher, the twins were born in the United States of America.

3. Opeyemi Aiyeola

Opeyemi Aiyeola currently based in the UK with her family welcomed two boys, Samuel and David some years back.

4. Mikel Obi

Nigerian footballer Mikel Obi welcomed twin daughters Ava and Mia with long-time Russian girlfriend, Olga Diyachenko in 2015.

5. Amokachi Daniel

Former Nigeria international, Daniel Amokachi, is the proud father of twin boys Nazim and Kalim Amokachi.

The duo recently completed a move to join Turkish champions, Besiktas.

6. Emem Isong

Isong welcomed her twin babies , Jewel and Divina in May 2016 with Cameroonian husband, Misodi Akama, in the USA.

7. Muma Gee and Prince Ike

Actor Prince Eke and wife, Muma Gee welcomed their babies, Caeser and Cloe, back in 2014.

8. Nike Oshinowo

In October 2013, ex-Miss Nigeria Nike Oshinowo welcomed twins – a boy and a girl, via a gestational surrogate in the United States of America.