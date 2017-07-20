Pulse List :  6 top foreign celebrities involved in sex scandals

In light of R Kelly's ongoing sex scandal, some foreign celebrities have also been embroiled in one sex scandal or in some cases....several.

1. Tiger Woods

On November 27, 2009, Tiger Woods was reported to have cheated on his wife, Elin Nordegren with nightclub manager Rachel Uchitel.

More than a dozen women came forward claiming to have had flings with Woods and some of the girls shared texts and voice mails to back their claims.

Woods finally admitted infidelity and apologised, but lost numerous endorsement deals and had to take a break from golf tournaments. Woods’ marriage to Nordegren ended in divorce in August 2010 but he got his career back and has recently been dating skier Lindsey Vonn.

Woods can be called one of the worst celebrity cheaters ever.

2. Kim Kardashian

So, back in 2007, the reality star was embroiled in a sex tape scandal.

A video she made with her boyfriend Ray J in 2003 was leaked for the world to see.

Kim dropped a planned lawsuit against Vivid Entertainment, which sought to sell the tape, and settled with the company for $5 million.

3. Arnold Schwarzenegger

The movie star's stellar image was terminated after news broke that he’d not only cheated on his wife Maria Shriver with their housekeeper but had secretly fathered a son with the woman.

In 2011, Schwarzenegger admitted the relationship with Mildred Baena, saying “it was the stupidest thing” he’d ever done.

It ended his 25-year marriage to the Kennedy family daughter and TV newswoman.

4. Steven Seagal

The movie star was accused of hiring young women as personal attendants whose real job was to serve his strange and sometimes violent sexual desires.

Kayden Nguyen, a model, sued Seagal for $1 million on Monday in Los Angeles, alleging he sexually harassed her and engaged in sex trafficking. Nguyen says Seagal sexually assaulted her twice and hired sex slaves who were on call 24 hours a day. She claims that her famous boss demanded she gives him massages alongside a naked “attendant” before she fled his Louisiana home.

5. R Kelly

On August 31, 1994, R Kelly, then 27, married R&B singer Aaliyah, who was 15 years old at the time, in Rosemont, Ill. A falsified Cook County marriage certificate listed her age as 18, as DeRogatis later reported in the Sun-Times. The marriage was annulled soon after and records were sealed.

The couple's short-lived marriage grabbed headlines at the time, but the incident didn't register as a major scandal for Kelly until 2000 when a Sun-Times article detailed a disturbing lawsuit one woman brought against the singer.

According to the article, Tiffany Hawkins, an aspiring singer sued him in 1996 for $10 million in damages. In the suit, Hawkins alleged she “suffered personal injuries and severe emotional harm because she had sex with the singer and he encouraged her to participate in group sex with him and other underage girls," with their relations beginning in 1991 when she was 15. The lawsuit was settled in 1998.

Then another woman claimed she was involved in a threesome when she was 16 years old with Kelly and Hawkins.

Another woman in Los Angeles also told the Sun-Times Kelly began seducing her in 1999 at the age of 17 after they met on the set of his video and the list goes on.

Shortly after, Kelly was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography, corresponding to various acts shown in a tape. Upon his arrest at his home in Florida, police would find additional explicit footage of Kelly, prompting 12 additional counts of child pornography that would later be dropped due to a lack of probable cause for the search warrants. Kelly pleaded not guilty on all counts.

6. Bill Cosby

It's really hard to keep track of all the sexual abuse allegations around Bill Cosby, with fresh ones popping up every day.

All in all, 16 women have publicly accused Cosby of sexual abuse, 12 of whom have accused him of drugging them to facilitate the abuse. Some of those women may be among 13 anonymous "Jane Doe" accusers who agreed to testify against Cosby in a 2005 lawsuit that was settled out of court.