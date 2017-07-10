Pulse List :  5 names Paul Okoye and wife might give their twins

Home > Celebrities >

Pulse has rounded up five names the celebrity is likely to give his kids.

Nigerian pop singer Paul Okoye of Psquare is now the father of a set of twins- a boy and a girl.

Paul Okoye announced the good news on Sunday, July 9, 2017, on his Instagram account.

Paul Okoye's twins play

Paul Okoye's twins

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

 

While we wait for official photos of their kids and baby names, Pulse has rounded up five names the celebrity is likely to give his kids.

1. Josephine and Joseph

We wouldn't be surprised if Paul Okoye decided to name the twins Josephine and Joseph.

Josephine is Paul's late mother's name adding Joseph to it won't be a bad idea at all.

2. Leonard and Annabelle

Leo is the Latin root for lion, so the name Leonard means lion-hearted. Annabelle is an American name that is a combination of the French word Belle (Beauty) and the Hebrew word Hannah, of which Anna is a derivative.

These names emphasise the masculine and feminine.

Paul Okoye with his wife Anita and son Andre play Paul Okoye family (Instagram)

 

3. Moses and Moe

Moses after the biblical figure Moses and also after Paul's late father, Pa Moses Okoye. The name Moe, on the other hand, means "to love; God's helmet; dark-skinned, saviour". Moe is also used as a variation of Moses (Hebrew).

Talk about killing two birds with one stone.

4. Rose and Ren

The name Rose needs no explanation. This sweet-smelling floral name would sound great as both a first and middle name.

Ren is a Japanese name, meaning ‘lotus.’

So cute!

5. Taiwo and Kehinde

Because at the end of the day, that's almost the universal name for twins.

