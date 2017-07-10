Pulse List :  5 names Paul Okoye and wife might give their twins

Pulse has rounded up five names the celebrity is likely to give his kids.
Paul Okoye announced the good news on Sunday, July 9, 2017, on his Instagram account.
While we wait for official photos of their kids and baby names, Pulse has rounded up five names the celebrity is likely to give his kids.
We wouldn't be surprised if Paul Okoye decided to name the twins Josephine and Joseph.
Josephine is Paul's late mother's name adding Joseph to it won't be a bad idea at all.
Leo is the Latin root for lion, so the name Leonard means lion-hearted. Annabelle is an American name that is a combination of the French word Belle (Beauty) and the Hebrew word Hannah, of which Anna is a derivative.
These names emphasise the masculine and feminine.
Moses after the biblical figure Moses and also after Paul's late father, Pa Moses Okoye. The name Moe, on the other hand, means "to love; God's helmet; dark-skinned, saviour". Moe is also used as a variation of Moses (Hebrew).
Talk about killing two birds with one stone.
The name Rose needs no explanation. This sweet-smelling floral name would sound great as both a first and middle name.
Ren is a Japanese name, meaning ‘lotus.’
So cute!
Because at the end of the day, that's almost the universal name for twins.