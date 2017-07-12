Home > Celebrities >

Psquare :  5 years after, music stars remember late mum

The duo took to their respective Instagram pages on July 12, 2017, to pay homage to their "beautiful Onyinye."

Psquare play

Psquare has been riddled with boring scandals in the last two years

Popular music duo, Paul and Peter Okoye of the Psquare group are remembering their late mum, Josephine Okoye.

play Paul and Peter Okoye share photos of late mum (Instagram)

 

Writing about beautiful memories, Peter Okoye shared an old photo of his mum with the words,

"It's been 5yrs... Mum, you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we can not see you, you are always at our side and you are The Most Beautiful Angel in Heaven. We miss you Mum #RIP."

Paul, on the other hand, wished she could see his new babies Nathan and Nadia.

"5years ago u left us you became an angel watching over us wish you were here physically to see your grandchildren like a dozen of them now including the latest blessings #nathan and #Nadia we all miss you may you continue to rest with our Lord mama....beautiful onyinye."

Peter and Paul Okoye as a baby play Childhood photo of Psquare saved by their mum (Instagram)

 

Mrs Josephine Okoye died back on July 2012  in Kolkata India after a brief battle with diabetes and was buried in Anambra State on August 12, 2012.

Josephine who died at the age of 62 was laid to rest at her husband’s Ifite-Dunu House in Akwa Village, Anambra state, Nigeria.

Her funeral alone reportedly cost a whopping N50 Million.

Paul's tribute comes after he welcomed twins, Nathan and Nadia, in the US. Paul Okoye announced the good news on Sunday, July 9, 2017, via his Instagram account.

