Psquare :  5 years after, music stars remember late mum

Popular music duo, Paul and Peter Okoye of the Psquare group are remembering their late mum, Josephine Okoye.

The duo took to their respective Instagram pages on July 12, 2017, to pay homage to their "beautiful Onyinye."

Writing about beautiful memories, Peter Okoye shared an old photo of his mum with the words,

"It's been 5yrs... Mum, you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we can not see you, you are always at our side and you are The Most Beautiful Angel in Heaven. We miss you Mum #RIP."

Paul, on the other hand, wished she could see his new babies Nathan and Nadia.

"5years ago u left us you became an angel watching over us wish you were here physically to see your grandchildren like a dozen of them now including the latest blessings #nathan and #Nadia we all miss you may you continue to rest with our Lord mama....beautiful onyinye."

Mrs Josephine Okoye died back on July 2012 in Kolkata India after a brief battle with diabetes and was buried in Anambra State on August 12, 2012.

Josephine who died at the age of 62 was laid to rest at her husband’s Ifite-Dunu House in Akwa Village, Anambra state, Nigeria.

Her funeral alone reportedly cost a whopping N50 Million.