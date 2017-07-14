Home > Celebrities >

Praiz remembers Eric Arubayi on his birthday

Eric Arubayi Praiz remembers late singer on his birthday

Praiz took to his Instagram page to share a photo of Eric, wishing him a happy birthday, while mourning his loss.

  • Published:
Eric Arubayi play

Eric Arubayi

(Instagram)

Eric Arubayi Family releases late singer's burial details
Eric Arubayi Late gospel singer's family releases touching tribute
Eric Arubayi Family finally breaks silence on singer's death
Eric Arubayi 'He is with God now' says Pastor Paul Adefarasin on late singer
Eric Arubayi Celebrities mourn singer’s death
Eric Arubayi Gospel singer dies after brief illness
Celebrity Birthdays Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Eric Arubayi are a year older today
Celebrity Birthday Ebuka, Eric Arubayi are a year older
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

How time flies! It has already been six months since Eric Arubayi died after a brief illness as Praiz remembers him on his birthday.

The late gospel singer would have turned a year older today, Friday 14, 2017.

ALSO READ: Pastor Paul Adefarasin mourns late gospel singer

Eric Arubayi play

Eric Arubayi

(Press)

 

Praiz took to his Instagram page to share a photo of Eric, wishing him a happy birthday, while mourning his loss.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday Brother. I miss u so much Eric, wish u were here to celebrate this day..."

The runner-up of the first season of Idols West Africa died after battling a brief illness.

He reportedly fell ill earlier in the week and was rushed to the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, where he died on February 11, 2017.

Eric Arubayi and his family: Chinonso and young Jayden. play

Eric Arubayi and his family: Chinonso and young Jayden.

(Instagram)

 

ALSO READ: Family releases late singer's burial details

It was later revealed that the singer died after suffering complications from the consumption of an expired anti-malaria drug.

Arubayi is survived by his wife, Chinonso, and son.

May his soul continue to rest in peace.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Tekno Music star confirms relationship with Lola Raebullet
2 Taraji P. Henson Actress' clap back to bodyshamer is savage!bullet
3 Bovi Comedian speaks on why Nigerians hide their pregnancybullet

Celebs

Jaywon Singer celebrates birthday with special needs children [PHOTOS]
Davido shows off gold necklace
Davido Singer's rep tells Pulse he wasn't beaten in London
Yul Edochie
Yul Edochie Actor's rep confirms his run as Anambra state governor 2017
Ibinabo Fiberesima
Ibinabo Fiberesima Actress' son graduates from the University of Southampton