Praiz remembers Eric Arubayi on his birthday

Praiz took to his Instagram page to share a photo of Eric, wishing him a happy birthday, while mourning his loss.
The late gospel singer would have turned a year older today, Friday 14, 2017.
He wrote, "Happy Birthday Brother. I miss u so much Eric, wish u were here to celebrate this day..."
The runner-up of the first season of Idols West Africa died after battling a brief illness.
He reportedly fell ill earlier in the week and was rushed to the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, where he died on February 11, 2017.
It was later revealed that the singer died after suffering complications from the consumption of an expired anti-malaria drug.
Arubayi is survived by his wife, Chinonso, and son.
May his soul continue to rest in peace.