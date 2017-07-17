Photo Of The Day :  Tonto Dikeh is gorgeous in this photo

Home > Celebrities >

The actress who just got separated from her husband, Oladunni Churchill, is grateful to God for life.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh shared this gorgeous photo of herself on Sunday, July 16, 2017.

"GOD HAS MADE ME A WONDER, HE HAS BEAUTIFIED MY LIFE AND A SURPRISE TO MANY. GOD WILL NEVER LEAVE YOU EMPTY. HE WILL REPLACE EVERYTHING YOU LOST. IF HE ASKS YOU TO PUT SOMETHING DOWN, IT'S BECAUSE HE WANTS YOU TO PICK UP SOMETHING GREATER. I LOVE HIM SO MUCH, THERE'S NONE LIKE HIM. HE IS MY MIGHTY PROTECTOR," she wrote on Instagram.

Ever since Tonto Dikeh split from her husband, Oladunni Churchill, in a highly controversial way, the actress and Churchill's family have been having a back and forth on social media. She also added an emotional tell-all interview in the narrative.

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

