Home > Celebrities >

Photo Of The Day :  This sizzling photo of Chika Ike in red

Photo Of The Day This sizzling photo of Chika Ike in red

The actress who recently got accepted to Harvard is a vision in red.

  • Published:
Chika Ike is a vision in red! play

Chika Ike is a vision in red!

(Instagram/Chika Ike)

Halima Abubakar Actress thanks Chika Ike for supporting her fibroid relapse expenses
Celebrity Birthdays Van Vicker, Ngozi Nwosu are a year older today
"Dark Past" Watch Chika Ike, Mofe Duncan, Mercy Aigbe in trailer
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Today's photo of the day features this stunning portrait of Chika Ike in red.

The actress who recently got accepted to Harvard shared this shot via Instagram today, August 1, 2017.

Meanwhile, Chika Ike is quite busy with her real estate investment. News of Chika joining the real estate sector was first broken by her manager, Serah Donald.

The movie star was born in Onitsha, Anambra state and is a graduate of Human Kinetics and Health Education from the University of Lagos.

Besides acting, Chika Is an entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is a UN Refugee Ambassador for Displaced persons and founder of the Chika Ike (Help A Child) Foundation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Wizkid Music star reportedly gets into scuffle in a Lagos night clubbullet
2 Pulse List We really need to talk about Tiwa Savage's bodybullet
3 Wizkid Pop star makes peace with the fan he 'assaulted' at Lagos...bullet

Celebs

Mercy Aigbe and husband , Lanre Gentry
Mercy Aigbe Movie producer says he is just friends with actress
Anna Ebiere shares adorable photos of Sofia Chimamanda Okoli as she turns two
Flavour Anna Banner celebrates daughter's birthday with beautiful photos
Van Vicker
Celebrity Birthdays Van Vicker, Ngozi Nwosu are a year older today
Mercy Aigbe and estranged husband, Lanre Gentry
Mercy Aigbe Movie producer says actress' husband is trying to kill him