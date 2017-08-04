Home > Celebrities >

Photo Of The Day This family portrait of Fela Kuti

Fela remains a national music icon for his Afrobeat sound which originated as far back as the 1960s .

Family portrait of late Fela Kuti

(Instagram/Yeni Kuti)

Today's photo of the day features the late Afrobeat maestro, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and his family.

On Wednesday, August 2, 2017, marked 20 years since the legendary Fela Kuti died on August 2, 1997. His daughter Yeni Kuti took to Instagram to honour him with this adorable photo.

"Left to right Femi, sitting on Fela's lap, Fela, Granny, Sola, Mummy and I. I love this picture," Yeni wrote.

Fela remains a national music icon for his Afrobeat sound which originated as far back as the 1960s and whose influences stemmed from American Jazz and Funk, complementing the local chanted vocals, African drums, horns, and percussion among other instruments.

